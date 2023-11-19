World Mobile Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.47 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $70.47 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004202 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,261,974 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars.

