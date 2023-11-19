World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.17 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $70.17 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004198 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,261,974 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

