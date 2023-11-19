Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $2.40

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006461 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $275.32 million and approximately $317.08 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,662,145 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 114,557,695.24305916 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.35879876 USD and is up 26.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $173,578,310.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

