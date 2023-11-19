Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 12th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.61 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

