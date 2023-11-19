Zcash Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $474.64 million and $54.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $29.07 or 0.00078702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

