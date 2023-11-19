ZClassic Price Up 12.2% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $713,669.29 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029574 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

