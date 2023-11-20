Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.03 on Monday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.