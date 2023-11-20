Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.03 on Monday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
