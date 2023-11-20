Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.44-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71-6.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.20-1.23 EPS.

A has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.94.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

