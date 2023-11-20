Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $276.52 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00137780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

