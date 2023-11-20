Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading Up 4.6%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 73,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 19,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
About Akbank T.A.S.
Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.
