Ampleforth Tops 24-Hour Volume of $874,246.75 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003805 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $40.33 million and $874,246.75 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 53,044,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

