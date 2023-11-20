AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Trading 0.6% Higher

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.62. 31,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 45,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

