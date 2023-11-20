ApeCoin (APE) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003952 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $546.08 million and $128.65 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

