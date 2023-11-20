Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 36,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 79,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Autins Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and supplies acoustic and thermal management solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; various processes, which include manufacturing, research and development, program management, and conversion, as well as tooling and component design and testing; and technical support that includes acoustics and thermal experts, diagnosis, tailored solutions.

Further Reading

