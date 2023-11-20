Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $198.32 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00009888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $198.32 million and $8.63 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,229,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,503,793 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

