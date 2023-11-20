Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE BCV opened at $15.05 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $19.22.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.40% of Bancroft Fund worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
