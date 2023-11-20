Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.62. 32,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $732.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $275,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $610,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 60.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $8,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

