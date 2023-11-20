BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.83

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.83 and last traded at $132.83, with a volume of 347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised BE Semiconductor Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BESIY
BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter.
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BE Semiconductor Industries
- How to Invest in Esports
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.