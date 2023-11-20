BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.83

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.83 and last traded at $132.83, with a volume of 347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

Separately, Barclays raised BE Semiconductor Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

