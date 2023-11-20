Beldex (BDX) Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $305.95 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,016.91 or 0.05370568 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,541,949 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,801,955 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

