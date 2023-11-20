BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $37,429.30 or 1.00104012 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $464.83 million and $529,719.96 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 37,182.25838438 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $525,661.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

