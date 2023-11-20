Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $733.44 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $733.44 billion and $20.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $37,519.32 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.97 or 0.00604953 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00127075 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021648 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,548,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
