Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $733.44 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $733.44 billion and $20.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $37,519.32 on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.97 or 0.00604953 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00127075 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021648 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,548,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

