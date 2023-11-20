Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.30 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $145.30 million and $301,462.34 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $9.06 or 0.00024134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,521.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.94 or 0.00604814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00127310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021366 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.42462412 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $678,799.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

