Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.33 on Monday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

