Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.33 on Monday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
