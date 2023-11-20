Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.31

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.31 and last traded at $176.75, with a volume of 768624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.42.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

