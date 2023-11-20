CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $38.61 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and $2.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.49 or 0.99977485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004223 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04849385 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,605,971.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

