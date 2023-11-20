Coin98 Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $117.65 million and $24.34 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,666,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

