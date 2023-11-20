Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1526 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,720,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 887,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 454,203 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

