Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1526 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 5,720,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

