Comparing Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) & Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $3.37 billion 0.02 $3.49 million ($1.89) -15.21 Aemetis $182.69 million 1.05 -$107.76 million ($1.31) -3.73

Adams Resources & Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Adams Resources & Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aemetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aemetis 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adams Resources & Energy and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adams Resources & Energy currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.97%. Aemetis has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 123.36%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.22% -8.35% -2.05% Aemetis -23.75% N/A -43.50%

Risk and Volatility

Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aemetis beats Adams Resources & Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing. It purchases crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Louisiana; and owns and operates tractor-trailer rigs and maintains pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The company also transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt, and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States, and into Canada and Mexico; and operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, Freeport, Baton Rouge, St. Rose, Boutte, Sterlington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Augusta, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Joliet, and Pennsylvania. In addition, it operates crude oil and condensate pipeline system, which connects the Eagle Ford Basin to the Gulf Coast waterborne market; and transports crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products on a for hire basis in the Eagle Ford basin. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aemetis

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. In addition, it produces and sells ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. Further, the company markets and supplies high-grade alcohol and hand sanitizer. Additionally, it researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. Furthermore, it sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners through its own sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

