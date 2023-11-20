Compound (COMP) Price Hits $50.96

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $50.96 or 0.00136565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $408.74 million and $46.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041083 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,020,882 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

