Contrasting Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) & Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Lyra Therapeutics and Monogram Orthopaedics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Monogram Orthopaedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.42 million 110.81 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -2.10 Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 161.58 -$13.69 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -182.05% -83.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 366.67%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

