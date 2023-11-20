Contrasting Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) & Its Competitors

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is one of 148 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nano-X Imaging to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging $9.60 million -$113.24 million -3.76 Nano-X Imaging Competitors $518.59 million $11.17 million 20.66

Nano-X Imaging’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nano-X Imaging. Nano-X Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano-X Imaging’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.8% of Nano-X Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nano-X Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging -969.77% -43.06% -36.38% Nano-X Imaging Competitors -169.51% -63.25% -21.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nano-X Imaging and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano-X Imaging Competitors 293 1259 1827 71 2.49

Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 238.15%. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 75.22%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Nano-X Imaging rivals beat Nano-X Imaging on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode. The company's solutions include Nanox Multi Source System comprising Nanox.ARC, a medical tomographic imaging system incorporating its digital X-ray source, and Nanox. CLOUD, a platform which employs a matching engine to match medical images to radiologists that provides image repository, connectivity to diagnostic assistive AI systems, billing, and reporting. It also offers Nanox.MARKETPLACE, which connects imaging facilities with radiologists and enables radiologists to provide, as well as customers to obtain remote interpretations of imaging data; artificial intelligence (AI)-based software imaging solutions to hospitals, health maintenance organizations, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers that are designed to identify or predict undiagnosed or underdiagnosed medical conditions through the mining of data included in images of existing computed tomography scans for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease; Teleradiology Services, which provide imaging interpretation services for radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities; and multi-specialty physician groups, contracts, and radiology readings. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.