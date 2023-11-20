Cronos Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $14.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

