Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.00

Shares of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.
About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure
24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.
