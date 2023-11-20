Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $10.83 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.83 or 0.00029209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $114.05 million and $1.69 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.