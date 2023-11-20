Dero Market Cap Hits $53.96 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. Dero has a total market cap of $53.96 million and $29,907.97 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00010265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,354.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00186520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00607135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00440144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00051925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00127681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,073,009 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.