Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Trading Down 1.9%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.59.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

