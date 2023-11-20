Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.73 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $571,951.57 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006498 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,332,933 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

