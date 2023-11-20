Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.07

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 227798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Enel Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.