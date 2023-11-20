Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,236.98 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.28 million and $112,236.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,323,057 coins and its circulating supply is 70,323,205 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

