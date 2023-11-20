Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $89.83 million and $382,641.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,492.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00186904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00608481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00436891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00127952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,426,595 coins and its circulating supply is 71,426,430 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.