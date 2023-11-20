Everscale (EVER) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.94 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Everscale has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,100,232,236 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

