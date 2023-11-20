Financial Contrast: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 39.13% 8.39% 4.30% CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Realty and CaliberCos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $181.33 million 8.44 $90.04 million $1.42 20.44 CaliberCos $88.46 million 0.24 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

83.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Summary

Getty Realty beats CaliberCos on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

