Financial Survey: Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) & Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO)

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quarterhill and Royalty Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 0 0 N/A Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quarterhill currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $235.13 million 0.61 $2.13 million ($0.45) -2.78 Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Quarterhill and Royalty Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royalty Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quarterhill.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -36.41% -21.73% -13.41% Royalty Management N/A -4.91% 3.21%

Risk and Volatility

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royalty Management beats Quarterhill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies. The company's Intelligent Transportation Systems segment provides riteSuite which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; international road dynamics products and services, which offers red light and speed enforcement systems, automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification services and equipment, and other hardware and software products and offerings for the intelligent transportation systems industry. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Royalty Management

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Heart Water.

