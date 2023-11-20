First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Trading ∞ Higher

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,594 shares.
First Energy Metals Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
First Energy Metals Company Profile
First Energy Metals Limited, an early stage exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties. Its early stage exploration properties include the Kaslo Silver property that covers an area of approximately 4,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; the Phyllis Cobalt property that consists of 112 mineral claim units covering an area of approximately 1,750 hectares located in Kenora Mining District, Ontario; and the Russel Graphite property, which comprises 30 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,798.06 hectares located in Gatineau area of Quebec province.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Energy Metals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for First Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.