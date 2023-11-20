Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.77

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 520888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Fission Uranium Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.