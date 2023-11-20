Floki Inu Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $292.22 million and approximately $24.50 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000980 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
Floki Inu Token Profile
Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,939,575,952,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Floki Inu
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
