FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00008377 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $58.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

