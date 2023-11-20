G999 1-Day Volume Tops $11,333.53 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $11,333.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004337 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.