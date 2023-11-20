Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
